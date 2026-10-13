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Firewood, charcoal dominate kitchens despite big investments in clean cooking

By Macharia Kamau | Oct. 13, 2026
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Despite Kenya’s renewable energy gains, high costs continue to push most households towards charcoal for cooking. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s credentials as a leader in renewable energy in electricity production are blighted by the heavy use of fuels such as charcoal and firewood across Kenyan kitchens.

According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, biomass accounted for the majority of indigenous energy production – which excludes imports such as petroleum – at 95 per cent.

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Clean Cooking Energy Firewood and Charcoal Renewable Energy Ministry of Energy
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