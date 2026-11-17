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Mandera County has lost the bid to appeal a Sh3.5 million compensation award to a woman who lost her seven-month pregnancy after being hit by a county vehicle in 2006.

The Court of Appeal dismissed an application by Mandera County Government and its former driver Abdirahman Ali Galgalo seeking more time to challenge the judgment that awarded Fatuma Diyay Farah damages over the accident.

In a ruling, Justice Luka Kimaru held that the applicants had failed to provide a convincing explanation for their failure to appeal within the stipulated time.

The applicants had argued that they were unable to file the appeal because the High Court had not supplied them with certified copies of the proceedings and judgment in time.

They further maintained that they had a good and meritorious appeal which deserved to be heard, adding that Farah would not suffer any prejudice if the application was allowed.

However, Justice Kimaru dismissed the explanation, pointing out that obtaining typed proceedings and a judgment was not a prerequisite for filing a notice of appeal.

"There is no requirement for a party to have copies of the typed proceedings and judgment to file a notice of appeal. A notice of appeal is a simple one page document which does not require any supporting documents to be filed," the judge ruled.

The judge further found that the delay in seeking an extension of time was inexcusable and that the respondent had demonstrated that she would suffer prejudice if the application was allowed.

"The delay of five months before the present application was filed, is, in the circumstances of this application, inexcusable," Justice Kimaru stated.

The judge consequently dismissed the application with costs, shutting the applicants out of the opportunity to challenge the High Court judgment through the proposed appeal.

The dispute dates back to June 1, 2006, when Farah was knocked down by a vehicle registration number KAH 086Y along the Mandera-Rhamu Road near Fino stage.

She was seven months pregnant when the vehicle, driven by Galgalo, allegedly veered off the road and hit her as she walked along the road.

In a judgment delivered on December 30, 2021, High Court Judge Joseph Sergon found Galgalo liable for negligence and held the then Mandera County Council vicariously liable as the registered owner of the vehicle.

Farah suffered fractures to her tibia and fibula, injuries to her right leg, blunt trauma to her pelvis and chest, blood loss and psychological trauma.

She was initially treated at Mandera Hospital before being referred to St Mary's Mission Hospital in Nairobi, where she was admitted and later discharged while using crutches.

Medical evidence presented in court indicated that she developed arthritis in her right ankle, suffered 35 per cent permanent disability and experienced difficulties walking.

The court also heard that she had a stillbirth at Mandera Hospital following the accident. However, medical evidence indicated that although the accident may have weakened the pregnancy, the loss could not conclusively be attributed directly to it.

Justice Sergon awarded her Sh3.5 million in general damages for pain, suffering and loss of amenities, alongside Sh51,240 in special damages, bringing the total award to Sh3,551,240, exclusive of interest and costs.

The High Court found both defendants jointly and severally liable, noting that the defence had closed its case without calling any witnesses.

The Court of Appeal application was filed on April 5, 2022, seeking permission to challenge the December 2021 judgment out of time.

Justice Kimaru cited the principles governing extension of time under Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal Rules, including the length and reasons for delay, the arguability of the intended appeal and potential prejudice to the respondent.

The ruling leaves the 2021 High Court judgment undisturbed.