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Kenya Airways to spend Sh45b bailout on grounded jet repairs

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 13, 2026
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Kenya Airways’ Sh45 billion bailout prioritises aircraft repairs over new jets. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airways has revealed that the Sh45.15 billion bailout approved by Cabinet last week will be spent on old aircraft repairs and maintenance, not on acquiring a new fleet.

The turnaround plan has triggered immediate alarm among senior managers, former executives, and aviation experts who warn it risks repeating the failures of state-bailed-out airlines that collapsed.

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