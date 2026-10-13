Kenya Airways to spend Sh45b bailout on grounded jet repairs

Kenya Airways has revealed that the Sh45.15 billion bailout approved by Cabinet last week will be spent on old aircraft repairs and maintenance, not on acquiring a new fleet.
The turnaround plan has triggered immediate alarm among senior managers, former executives, and aviation experts who warn it risks repeating the failures of state-bailed-out airlines that collapsed.
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