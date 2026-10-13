Kenya Airways to spend Sh45b bailout on grounded jet repairs

Kenya Airways’ Sh45 billion bailout prioritises aircraft repairs over new jets. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airways has revealed that the Sh45.15 billion bailout approved by Cabinet last week will be spent on old aircraft repairs and maintenance, not on acquiring a new fleet.

The turnaround plan has triggered immediate alarm among senior managers, former executives, and aviation experts who warn it risks repeating the failures of state-bailed-out airlines that collapsed.