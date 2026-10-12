Deposit-taking Saccos' assets hit Sh1tr as loans outpace deposits

Total assets for deposit-taking Saccos (DT-Saccos) have crossed the Sh1 trillion mark, growing 13 per cent year-on-year according to the latest report from the regulator.
The report also signals regulated Saccos to devise ways to mobilise more deposits from their members due to the rate of loans being advanced growing faster than that of deposits in 2025.
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