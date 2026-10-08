Lamu rebuilds itself brick by brick after years of terror attacks

Lamu County officials, led by Chief Engineer for Roads and Structural Works, David Jomeli, at the site of an affordable housing project in Lamu County.[Robert Menza, Standard]

Towns, trading centres and rural areas in Lamu County that once bore the brunt of attacks by Al Shabaab militants based in Somalia and their local cells are slowly recovering.

Mpeketoni, a major commercial and settlement hub, was heavily targeted in June 2014, when militants launched large-scale raids against people they described as "non-natives".