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Lamu rebuilds itself brick by brick after years of terror attacks

By Philip Mwakio | Oct. 8, 2026
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Lamu County officials, led by Chief Engineer for Roads and Structural Works, David Jomeli, at the site of an affordable housing project in Lamu County.[Robert Menza, Standard]

Towns, trading centres and rural areas in Lamu County that once bore the brunt of attacks by Al Shabaab militants based in Somalia and their local cells are slowly recovering.

Mpeketoni, a major commercial and settlement hub, was heavily targeted in June 2014, when militants launched large-scale raids against people they described as "non-natives".

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