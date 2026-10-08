Mega ship call, Dangote refinery lifts Lamu's economic prospects

Lamu Island Seafront. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

The Port of Lamu has cemented its place on the global maritime map after successfully receiving and berthing MV Hamouna, a colossal 366-metre container vessel, in what Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has described as the largest single-vessel discharge ever recorded in the country.

The Iranian-flagged vessel, with an overall length (LOA) of 366 meters, arrived carrying around 14,500 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), of which about 5,200 TEUs were scheduled for discharge at Lamu before being transshipped to various regional and international destinations using smaller feeder vessels.