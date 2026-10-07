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Joho's Merchant shipping regulations, reforms halted by court

By Joackim Bwana | Oct. 7, 2026
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Court halts Joho’s merchant shipping reforms pending an appeal over public participation and constitutionality. [File, Standard]

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho’s move to implement the 2024 Merchant Shipping Regulations and Frameworks has been halted for lack of public participation and for their unconstitutionality.

Kenya Ships Agents Association (KSAA) are challenging seven regulatory reforms that seek to domesticate the International Maritime Conventions to which Kenya is already a party.

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Related Topics

Merchant Shipping Regulations Hassan Joho Kenya Maritime Authority Regulations Kenya Ships Agents Association
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