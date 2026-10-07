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Kenya's first Ebola case raises concerns over trade barriers in EAC

By Macharia Kamau | Oct. 7, 2026
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Health CS Aden Duale speaks at Afya House regarding Kenya’s preparedness and emergency response measures against Ebola Virus Disease. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya and its East African Community neighbours have to grapple with balancing the containment of the Ebola virus disease outbreak while shielding their economies from major shocks as the virus starts spreading in the region.

Kenya on Tuesday confirmed the first case, with concerns that the interconnected nature of EAC, with thousands of traders and freight crossing key border posts, could fuel the spread but also concerns that heavy-handed restrictions could ruin drive down business.

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