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Why readiness to receive funding is the biggest hurdle for SMEs

By James Wanzala | Sep. 30, 2026
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John Mungai, co-founder and and chief executive officer of Centafrique Ltd, during a breakfast meeting in Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

You might have heard or read the cliché that access to funding is the biggest challenge to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya.

According to a report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), only about 20 per cent of small businesses in the country have access to formal credit.

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