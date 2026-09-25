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From dung to watts: Young entrepreneur's clean energy

By Silas Nyamweya | Sep. 25, 2026
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Kevin Otieno installs a biogas system for a client. [Courtesy]

To many people, cow dung and chicken waste are simply waste that needs to be cleared from the compound.

But to Kevine Otieno, it is a source of energy, a chance to create jobs and, increasingly, a means of putting money in the pockets of young people.

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Clean Energy Biogas Renewable Energy Greenium Energy
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