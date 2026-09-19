Can Kenyans buy Dangote refinery shares? Here is all you need to know

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Kenyan investors could get a route into Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s $1.6 billion (Sh206.93 billion) initial public offering (IPO) as African securities exchanges explore ways to widen access to the record share sale.

The offer opened in Nigeria on September 14, with 4.1 billion shares priced at 525 Nigerian naira each and the minimum subscription set at 10 shares.

The offer is expected to become Africa’s largest share sale, although Kenyan investors cannot currently subscribe through the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

The main gap is access. Aliko Dangote has positioned the IPO as a way of giving millions of people an opportunity to own part of one of Africa’s biggest industrial projects. The company is targeting up to 10 million investors, while the offer is also open to eligible African investors.

For someone in Kenya, however, buying the shares currently means navigating Nigeria’s capital market rather than using the local investment channels they are familiar with.

That is where the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) comes in. NSE Chief Executive Frank Mwiti said African exchanges are discussing ways of allowing investors in their respective markets to participate in the offer. Kenya is among the markets involved in the discussions alongside South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia and the regional Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières, or BRVM.

Mwiti said discussions with Dangote, the Nigerian Exchange and regulators are looking first at enabling Kenyan retail investors, pension funds and asset managers to participate in the current offer.

The broader aim would then be to extend access to other East African investors, while a possible cross-listing of Dangote shares in Nairobi remains under consideration.

Speaking to ARISE Xchange anchor Boason Omofaye in Lagos, Mwiti said a Nairobi cross-listing was still “on the table”, although the immediate focus was on finding a way for Kenyan investors to participate in the Nigerian offer.

One possible route is a global depositary receipt, or GDR. In simple terms, a GDR can allow investors in one country to gain exposure to shares held in another market without having to trade directly on the foreign exchange.

For a Kenyan investor, such an arrangement could make it possible to access Dangote shares through a local market structure rather than opening a Nigerian brokerage account.

The structure being discussed is important because the share sale is not a small capital-market transaction. Dangote is seeking about 2.15 trillion Nigerian naira, equivalent to roughly 1.6 billion US dollars, through the sale.

The proceeds are expected to support plans to increase the refinery’s capacity from about 700,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day.

Dangote, however, has said raising money is not the main reason for taking the refinery public. Speaking at the offer’s opening in Lagos, he said the company had already secured substantial funding through previous transactions.

“It’s not really about raising money,” Dangote said, explaining that the offer was intended to broaden ownership of the refinery. He said the company wanted ordinary people to benefit from the value being created by the business.

The refinery’s public offer has attracted strong early interest in Nigeria, with investors placing orders worth more than 7 million US dollars within the first hour of opening, according to reports.

The minimum investment of 5,250 Nigerian naira is also intended to make the offer accessible to smaller investors.

For Kenya, the potential opportunity extends beyond individual investors. Analysts have estimated that Kenyan investors could mobilise up to 500 million US dollars if a local access structure is established, with pension funds and other institutional investors potentially accounting for a significant share.

A Kenyan route would also make the investment easier to access, although it would not necessarily give investors the same rights as holding the underlying Nigerian shares directly. Depending on the structure used, rights such as voting and participation in future share offers could differ.

The refinery’s chief executive, David Bird, has previously indicated that the company does not intend to pursue a listing outside Africa for at least three years as it builds its operating and financial record. London has been mentioned as a possible longer-term destination.

For now, Kenyan investors remain outside the confirmed subscription channels. The NSE discussions could change that, but no Kenyan listing or local subscription structure has been finalised. The question for the local market is whether Africa’s biggest refinery share sale can become a genuinely pan-African investment opportunity, rather than one that remains largely confined to investors with direct access to Nigeria’s capital market.