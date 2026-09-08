Civil servants' pension fund eyes new products in turnaround plan

PS for Public Service Jane Imbunya during a Public Service Commission briefing on the special audit of the Public Service Payroll Management System, April 23, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF) plans to introduce mortgage and post-retirement medical savings products as part of its diversification strategy.

The fund also wants to rope in contract workers within the Public Service to grow its asset base, which now stands at Sh340.4 billion.