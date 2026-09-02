Kenya Airways counts over Sh900m losses after three-day aviation disruption

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Stranded passengers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Nairobi on September 1, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya Airways has reported more than Sh900 million in lost revenue and additional disruption-related costs following a three-day industrial action that disrupted aviation operations across the country.

The national carrier has since restored normal operations, with its full flight schedule back in place and passenger backlogs cleared across its network.

Kenya Airways Board Chairman Kiprono Kittony said the airline was significantly affected by the disruption despite its employees not participating in the industrial action.

“The disruption resulted in more than USD7 million in lost revenue and additional disruption-related costs, including customer accommodation, meals, transportation, rebooking and related travel requirements,” Kittony said.

The industrial action was formally resolved on Tuesday, September 1, following the signing of a Return-to-Work Agreement involving the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and the Government.

As the largest airline operator at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Kenya Airways was among the businesses most affected by the disruption.

Over the three days, the airline cancelled 63 flights and recorded more than 160 delays, with average delays exceeding six hours.

The disruption extended beyond passenger travel to Kenya’s critical air-cargo supply chain. More than 370 tonnes of fresh produce and meat could not be uplifted, potentially affecting exporters, farmers and businesses that depend on reliable air transport to access regional and international markets. Kenya Airways management say the airline is counting losses of over Sh900 million from the strike. [KQ]

Passengers also faced significant challenges, including altered travel schedules, additional expenses and missed personal, business and commercial engagements.

“While these figures demonstrate the scale of the operational and commercial impact on Kenya Airways, we recognise that the greatest impact was felt by our customers,” Kittony said.

The disruption highlights the interconnected nature of Kenya’s aviation industry, where the operations of airlines depend heavily on airports, ground handlers, regulators, air traffic services and other service providers. Trade CS Alfred Mutua, Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) after signing a return -to -work formula on September 2, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard].

Kenya Airways said most customers affected by the disruption had reached their final destinations, although its teams continued to assist passengers who still required support.

The carrier also apologised to passengers whose journeys were disrupted, acknowledging the inconvenience and financial and personal costs experienced during the three days.

“While the disruption was outside Kenya Airways' control, we recognise that our customers were affected, and we deeply regret the inconvenience and frustration caused,” Kittony said.

The industrial action had created uncertainty across the aviation sector, with disruptions at the country’s main airport affecting flight schedules and passenger movements.

The eventual Return-to-Work Agreement brought the strike to an end and allowed normal aviation operations to resume.

For Kenya Airways, the financial impact comes at a time when the airline continues to focus on improving its operations and strengthening its financial position.

Any prolonged disruption to flights can have wider consequences because airlines incur costs even when aircraft are grounded, while passenger rebooking, accommodation and cargo handling add to the financial burden.

The airline said the incident had also reinforced the need for stronger coordination among stakeholders in the aviation industry.

“Airlines, airports, regulators and other aviation service providers are interconnected, and effective collaboration between all stakeholders is essential to delivering a safe, reliable and seamless customer experience,” Kittony said.