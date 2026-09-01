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Aviation workers end strike after government deal

By David Njaaga | Sep. 1, 2026
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KAWU Secretary-General Moses Ndiema during a past press conference. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has ordered its members back to work, calling off a two-day strike after signing a return-to-work agreement with the government.

KAWU signed the deal with the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday, directing union members to resume normal duties immediately following its implementation and restoring full operations at airports paralysed since Sunday.

Workers downed their tools in protest against the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Jambojet Limited.

Under the agreement, KAWU and KCAA will proceed immediately with negotiations for a Collective Bargaining Agreement, with KCAA management committing to honour and implement the outcome. Salary talks will follow guidelines issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) on Tuesday.

KAWU also wants a recognition agreement with Jambojet, a matter that now awaits a court determination.

"In consideration of the foregoing agreements and commitments, KAWU calls off the industrial action and advises all its affected members to resume normal duties immediately upon execution of this Return-to-Work Agreement," reads a letter signed by KAWU, the ministry, KCAA, KAA and Jambojet.

The strike disrupted operations at four airports, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Moi International Airport, Eldoret International Airport and Kisumu International Airport.

KAA notified passengers of delays on Monday. Kenya Airways, the national carrier, also warned travellers of a six-hour delay to flight schedules.

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