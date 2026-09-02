Aviation strike hits economy hard as stakeholders pay the price

Travelers stranded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) in Nairobi on August 31, 2026. The strike which was called by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union(KAWU) has paralyze the air transport both local and international after the workers down their tools over salaries grievances and bad management.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The ravaging economic impact of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) strike is already unfolding a day even as normal operations resume.

In a statement calling off the strike, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir described the economic implication as huge.