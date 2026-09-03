Investment. Partnerships urged to unlock Coast industrial potential

Audio By Vocalize

Stakeholders in Kenya’s manufacturing and business community have been urged to venture more into partnership to unlock Coast Region’s industrial potential which would create new demand for reliable domestic air connectivity.

George Oduor, head of scheduled services at fly748 said closer collaboration among manufacturers, investors, suppliers, tourism operators and other businesses would help position the region as more than a leisure destination, building a broader economic ecosystem capable of sustaining both business and leisure travel.

Speaking during the third edition of Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Coast Golf Tournament, Oduor said Coast has enormous potential to become a stronger manufacturing, trade and investment hub.

“Unlocking that potential, however, requires partnerships that connect businesses to markets, investors, suppliers, talent and customers. As these linkages grow, so does the need for reliable and convenient domestic connectivity,” said Oduor.

He said manufacturing and tourism should not be viewed as separate economic engines. "When a company brings investors, suppliers or business partners to Mombasa, that visit creates demand for flights, accommodation, restaurants, conference facilities and local experiences. Stronger business activity therefore has a multiplier effect across the Coast economy,” he said.

He noted that improved connectivity between Nairobi and the Coast is particularly important as businesses expand operations, seek new markets and build stronger supply chains.

For the aviation sector, he added, the opportunity is to ensure that businesses can move their people efficiently and reliably between key economic centres.

“Air connectivity is ultimately an enabler of economic opportunity. Every manufacturer expanding operations at the Coast, every investor visiting a project and every new business partnership represents movement of people, ideas and investment. Our role is to provide the reliable connectivity that enables that movement,” Oduor said.

He added that strengthening business travel could also contribute to a more balanced travel market for the Coast by complementing traditional leisure demand throughout the year.

“Mombasa will always be one of Kenya’s most important tourism destinations, but there is significant opportunity to grow the business travel segment alongside tourism. A stronger and more diversified Coast economy ultimately benefits manufacturing, aviation, hospitality and tourism alike,” he said.