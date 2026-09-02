Inflation jumps to 6.6pc as cost-of-living crisis deepens ahead of 2027 polls

Kenya's annual inflation rate accelerated to 6.6 per cent in August 2026, up from 6.5 per cent in July, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).
The rise in the cost-of-living measure, driven largely by soaring transport and food costs, piles fresh pressure on President William Ruto's administration just under a year before the General Election scheduled for August 2027.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…