Africa races online as experts warn of cyber skills gap

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Participants follow proceedings during the Africa Hackon Cybersecurity Summit 2026, where experts discussed cybersecurity skills and digital threats in Africa.

As African countries put more services online, cybersecurity experts are warning that the continent needs more researchers to keep pace with those targeting its digital systems.

Dr Bright Gameli Mawudor, founder of AfricaHackon Academy and a global cybersecurity strategist, said researchers need practical skills to understand how adversaries operate and help organisations protect themselves.

“You cannot protect yourself with just a theoretical stamp. That's why this conference is very, very practical,” Mawudor explained.

He spoke during the Africa Hackon Cybersecurity Summit 2026, which brought together cybersecurity professionals, ethical hackers, innovators and technology leaders for discussions on digital security in Africa.

“We are sharing hands-on skill sets, we're exchanging notes, we're sharing tools, we're sharing platforms,” Mawudor noted.

The approach is intended to help researchers apply what they learn in companies and government institutions rather than keeping cybersecurity knowledge in academic or theoretical settings.

“We want to make it easy for people who are coming here as researchers to go back and help the country, one company after the other, and also the governments,” Mawudor said.

He said cybersecurity requires cooperation between technical experts, researchers and people working in business.

“Security as a practice has so many different people in it, and so we all have something to learn from each other,” Mawudor observed.

The summit also seeks to bridge the cybersecurity research gap in Africa by exposing participants to emerging threats, security tools and techniques.

Mawudor said cybersecurity should not be left to technical experts alone, as businesses also have a role in protecting the systems and environments they operate.

The two-day summit is focused on practical skills and collaboration as African organisations expand their reliance on digital systems.