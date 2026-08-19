The businesses that survive the next decade will be the ones that learned to read risk

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Kenyan and African businesses should move away from relying on intuition.[File, Standard]

Most companies still extend credit the way gamblers place bets. They see a familiar face, a fat order, a promise to pay in thirty days, and they release goods or money on faith. Then they spend the next six months chasing what they gave away in six minutes.

The businesses that will lead the next decade have already noticed the pattern. They are building the one capability their competitors still treat as a back-office cost: the ability to know, before money moves, who will pay and who will vanish.

Africa's problem has never been opportunity. Walk through any market in Nairobi, and you find more demand than the sellers can serve. Traders want stock they cannot fund. Lenders want borrowers they cannot read. What kills the business underneath is quiet: thin liquidity and credit systems never built to see risk coming.

Let me be precise about what credit intelligence is, because most people confuse it with a bureau report. A bureau tells you whether someone defaulted in the past. Useful, but it is a rear-view mirror. It cannot tell you why, or whether the customer in front of you today is sliding the same way.

Statements tell you what happened. Behaviour tells you why. Credit intelligence is the discipline of reading that behaviour and turning it into a decision you can defend.

Here is what should keep a founder awake. The signals already exist. They sit in mobile money flows, point-of-sale records, Sacco histories, and the rhythm of how a trader clears one invoice before opening the next.

Most businesses generate this data every day, use almost none of it, and make their most expensive decisions on gut feel anyway.

The forward-looking business does the opposite. Read risk accurately, and three things change. You can price it. When you can tell a good payer from a fragile one, you stop charging everyone the same premium to cover the few who fail you.

You extend credit rivals are too scared to touch, safely, and take market share while they hesitate. Collections stops being firefighting. Intelligence moves the fight upstream, catching the warning signs while a customer can still be saved, instead of meeting them again in a demand letter.

Default becomes a decision rather than a loss. When an account goes bad, intelligence tells you which debtor to press, which to restructure, and which to write off before you waste another shilling chasing a ghost.

Picture the trader financing boda boda riders. Two applicants walk in with the same deposit and the same bike.

On paper they look identical. One shows steady daily earnings and clean repayment on a past loan. The other shows lumpy income and borrowing from three sources at once.

Without intelligence, both get the same terms, and one will cost you the asset. With it, you fund the first with confidence and restructure the second. Same capital, completely different outcome.

This is the shift I keep pushing in Kenyan boardrooms, and I have named it, because what is not named never gets funded or built. Call it debt and finance Intelligence. It sits across the full life of a shilling; from the moment you decide whether to trust someone to the point where you decide whether to recover or release.

None of this requires you to become a data company overnight. It requires a decision. Stop treating credit as an act of faith and start treating it as a system you can see. Start with the data you already hold.

The tools get cheaper every quarter. The habit of reading risk is the part your competitors cannot copy on demand. The question is not whether you can afford to build credit intelligence.

It is whether you can survive the competitor who already has. So which one are you right now: the business placing bets, or the business reading the game?