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Kenya moves to modernise power grid as renewable energy expands

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 14, 2026
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Energy PS Alex Wachira during the Kenya Energy Transition Forum 2026 in Nairobi. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kenya is stepping up efforts to modernise its electricity system and increase the integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

The State Department for Energy, in partnership with Huawei Kenya, convened the Kenya Energy Transition Forum 2026 in Nairobi, bringing together government officials, industry leaders, technology experts, development partners and researchers to discuss the future of the country’s energy sector.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, Principal Secretary Alex Wachira said Kenya had made significant progress in developing a clean and increasingly renewable-based electricity system, supported by its geothermal, hydro, wind and solar resources.

 

He, however, said the growing use of variable renewable energy, particularly wind and solar, required the country to strengthen the flexibility, stability and resilience of its electricity system.

“The energy transition is therefore not simply about adding more renewable generation. It is also about modernising the electricity grid and transforming the way we plan, operate and manage the power system,” Wachira said.

Wachira identified smart grids, advanced grid management systems, improved forecasting, digitalisation, demand-side flexibility, power electronics and energy storage as key technologies that could help strengthen grid stability, integrate more renewable energy, improve resilience and reduce technical and commercial losses.

The forum featured discussions on Kenya’s energy development trends and challenges, grid-forming energy storage solutions, smart grid technology and wireless network solutions.

Huawei Kenya Deputy CEO for Public Affairs James Sun Quan said the company was committed to supporting Kenya’s energy transition through technology.

“Huawei is proud to partner with the State Department for Energy on Kenya’s energy transition journey. Technologies such as grid-forming energy storage and smart grid solutions can help Kenya integrate more renewable energy while keeping the grid stable and reliable,” Sun said.

The forum was attended by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority chairman Moses Mabonga, KenGen chief executive Peter Njenga and a Huawei delegation led by Sun.

Wachira urged stakeholders to focus on practical and scalable solutions, saying the country needed to consider not only the technologies available but also the investments, policies and regulatory frameworks required to deploy them.

“Kenya has a unique opportunity to position itself at the forefront of Africa’s energy transition. We have the renewable energy resources, a growing technology ecosystem and a strong foundation in our energy sector,” he said.

He called for the forum’s discussions to be translated into partnerships, investments and practical solutions to support Kenya’s energy future.

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Kenya's Renewable Energy Clean Energy Transition Energy PS Alex Wachira Grid Modernisation
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