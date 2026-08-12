Kenya Power decries downside of increased solar, wind power supply

Kenya Power has expressed concern over the growing share of energy supplied to the national grid from wind and solar sources, saying it is increasingly undermining the quality of electricity supply for end users.
The utility company says while these sources are touted as affordable to produce, their intermittent nature ends up costing more to monitor because they fluctuate much more than baseload power sources.
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