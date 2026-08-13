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EPRA assistant director Silas Cheboi dies

By David Njaaga | Aug. 13, 2026
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EPRA Assistant Director for Surveillance and Enforcement Silas Cheboi dies. 

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced the death of Silas Cheboi, its Assistant Director for Surveillance and Enforcement.

Cheboi is set to be buried at his Solian home in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, on August 15, 2026.

His role placed him at the centre of EPRA’s surveillance and enforcement work, including efforts to ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing Kenya’s energy and petroleum sector.

EPRA described Cheboi as a dedicated public servant who served with professionalism, integrity and commitment to duty.

“His passing is a profound loss to the Authority, his colleagues, and all those who had the privilege of working with him,” the authority stated.

The regulator said Cheboi remained steadfast in carrying out his responsibilities and made a contribution to its regulatory mandate through his work.

His colleagues and others who interacted with him during his career will remember his service, EPRA added.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who mourn his loss,” the authority said.

Cheboi’s death comes as EPRA continues its regulatory work across the energy and petroleum sector, with surveillance and enforcement forming part of its mandate to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

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