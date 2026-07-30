Magical Kenya Travel Expo attracts 10,000 delegates

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KTB CEO June Chepkemei (left) presents a certificate of recognition to Lydia Kimani of Sawela Lodges during the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2026 Partners' breakfast in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya will host more than 10,000 delegates from 40 countries during the 16th edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), marking the event's largest attendance yet as the country targets 5 million tourists by the end of 2027.

The expo, slated for October 6 to 8, 2026 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, will bring together more than 400 exhibitors and over 250 quality-vetted international buyers, cementing its position as East Africa's premier travel trade gathering and a key engine of Kenya's tourism growth strategy.

The edition represents a significant leap from the 7,691 delegates recorded at MKTE 2025, a growth of approximately 30 percent, underscoring the rising confidence of the global travel trade in Kenya's tourism proposition.

Speaking during the launch of the 2026 edition of the Expo at a Nairobi Hotel, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei said the event underscores Kenya's readiness to lead Africa's tourism transformation through data, technology, and strategic trade partnerships.

"Every element of this year's MKTE programme, from the buyer selection to the seminar agenda, is informed by data and consumer demand intelligence,” Chepkemei said.

“We know what the interests of our visitors are and what it takes to convert interest into arrivals. Our marketing campaigns both domestic and international are built on that evidence, and MKTE is the platform where we bring those insights to life for our partners," she added.

Chepkemei noted that the success of MKTE across its previous editions was rooted in the strength of the public-private partnership model, and described it as a core enabler of Kenya's tourism growth story. The three-day fair will be held under the theme "Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence: Shaping the Future of Tourism", a theme aligned with the global focus of World Tourism Day 2026.

MKTE 2026 will serve as the primary platform for government, industry, tourism boards, and technology partners to shape the next phase of Kenya's tourism growth driven by data, digital innovation, and inclusive opportunity.

It will also provide a dedicated platform to explore how AI, big data, immersive technologies, digital payments, and smart destination tools can accelerate tourism transformation across the continent.

KTE 2026 will also shine a spotlight on Kenya's Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, an increasingly important pillar of the country's tourism growth strategy.

The expo will dedicate significant programming to MICE, with the Kenya MICE Club, which brings together key players from the private sector and government, playing a central role in anchoring those conversations and showcasing Kenya's competitive offer as a world-class meetings destination.

Kenya MICE Association Chair Duncan Muriuki noted that the association was working closely with government and the private sector to strengthen Kenya's competitiveness in the global MICE market.

“MICE is the next frontier for growing tourism revenue. Our focus is not just on increasing visitor numbers, but on attracting high-value business events that deliver greater economic impact. Through the Kenya MICE Club, we are working with government and the private sector to develop competitive bidding packages that include destination incentives and a compelling value proposition. With world-class facilities and strong 'bleisure' offerings in Nairobi and Mombasa, Kenya is well positioned to win more global events and convert business travel into longer, higher-value visitor experiences," said Muriuki.

The Tour Operators Society of Kenya (TOSK) Chairman Raymond Cheruiyot lauded the Government's continued investment in enabling tourism growth through progressive visa reforms and expanded air connectivity is strengthening Kenya's competitiveness as a global destination.

"The Government's efforts to improve visa access and expand air connectivity have created a strong foundation for tourism growth," Cheruiyot said.

He added: "MKTE provides a vital platform to showcase Kenya's diverse tourism offering, build strategic partnerships, and position the country more strongly on the global tourism map. As the private sector, we remain committed to working alongside government to convert these opportunities into increased visitor arrivals, higher tourism revenue, and sustainable growth for the industry."

The expo will also feature a rich agenda of seminars, business-to-business meetings, and familiarisation trips designed to deepen connections and drive tangible trade outcomes.

Beyond bringing together travel trade professionals to connect and conduct business, MKTE 2026 will examine how technology and smart destination management can make Kenya more competitive while ensuring that growth remains inclusive.