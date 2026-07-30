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New continental competition rules set for December

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 30, 2026
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African Union Member States after signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Kenya’s budding fintech and banking sectors are among the areas the country will consider as it seeks to domesticate continental competition rules in line with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The country has already taken the lead in anticipation of these changes through the introduction of the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to extend the regulator’s mandate into digital markets.

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Related Topics

African Continental Free Trade Area Competition Authority of Kenya African Union Commission East African Community
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