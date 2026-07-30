New continental competition rules set for December

Kenya’s budding fintech and banking sectors are among the areas the country will consider as it seeks to domesticate continental competition rules in line with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The country has already taken the lead in anticipation of these changes through the introduction of the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to extend the regulator’s mandate into digital markets.
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