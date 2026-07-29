Selling across Africa starts at home

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A Kenyan food processor once received an encouraging enquiry from a supermarket buyer in Uganda. The buyer liked the product, the packaging looked attractive, and the first order was within reach.

Then the supermarket buyer had pertinent questions: could the supplier guarantee the same quality in every batch? Was the label compliant? How quickly could a replacement shipment be sent? Could the business issue proper electronic invoices, track inventory and provide clear delivery documents?

The opportunity did not collapse because the two countries lacked a trade agreement. It stalled because the business was not yet ready to trade beyond the familiarity of its home market.

This is the lesson many Kenyan small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) need to hear: selling across Africa begins long before the truck reaches the border. It starts inside the business with reliable products, disciplined record-keeping, consistent service and systems that can support growth.

Kenya already provides SMEs with a strong digital base. Businesses can receive mobile and bank payments, market through social media, sell through websites and online marketplaces, issue electronic tax invoices through eTIMS, communicate with customers instantly and coordinate deliveries using digital logistics tools.

Exporters and clearing agents also interact with customs processes electronically through the Kenya Revenue Authority’s Integrated Customs Management System.

These capabilities mean that regional expansion does not have to begin with an expensive foreign office. A business can test demand digitally, identify distributors, receive enquiries, share catalogues, confirm orders and maintain customer relationships from Kenya.

But digital visibility must be matched by operational credibility.

The first readiness test is product consistency. A customer in another country should receive the same quality that a customer in Nairobi receives. SMEs must document production steps, quality checks and packaging standards.

A growing business cannot depend entirely on what the founder remembers.

The second test is compliance. Labels, certificates, standards, tax documents and rules of origin vary by product and destination.

Before accepting an order, an SME should establish and confirm the destination-country requirements and calculate the full landed cost.

Guessing at customs costs can turn an apparently profitable sale into a loss.

The third test is fulfilment. Cross-border customers judge a supplier not only by the product but also by delivery reliability. Businesses should know their production capacity, minimum viable order, lead time, transport options, insurance needs and process for handling damaged or delayed goods.

They should also appoint one person to own the order from confirmation to payment and after-sales support.

The fourth test is financial discipline. Regional trade can stretch cash flow because production, transport and compliance costs may arise before final payment.

SMEs should agree payment terms in writing, assess the buyer’s credibility, understand currency exposure and avoid committing to volumes they cannot finance.

Regional trade arrangements make this journey easier, but they are not the starting point.

The EAC supports movement through operational systems such as the Single Customs Territory, one-stop border posts and electronic cargo tracking.

Comesa offers preferential access for qualifying goods, while the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is gradually widening the continental opportunity.

For an SME, the practical message is simple: choose one market, confirm its product and documentation requirements, find a reliable buyer or distributor, test with a manageable order and learn before scaling.

It can begin with a nearby market where customer needs are familiar, transport is predictable, and a trusted partner is available.

A small trial order provides evidence on pricing, packaging, delivery time, payment behaviour and repeat demand. That learning is more valuable than an ambitious expansion plan built on assumptions.

A Kenyan SME preparing for Africa should therefore start with a simple readiness file: product specifications, digital catalogue, pricing model, compliance checklist, production capacity, logistics plan, payment terms and customer-service process. It should then test a modest order with a credible buyer or distributor and review every point of friction.

The continent’s opportunity is real. Kenya’s digital and trade infrastructure provides a useful launchpad. While regional agreements at the intergovernmental level open doors, businesses must still be ready to walk through them.

As a Kenyan business owner, your first export market is not the next neighbouring country; it is the disciplined, dependable and digitally capable business that you build at home in readiness to cross the border.

-The author writes at the intersection of the trust economy, digital growth and transformation in emerging markets