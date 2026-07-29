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Ride-hailing needs better policies, not controls

By Leonard Khafafa | Jul. 29, 2026
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The proposals set out in the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2026, could subject ride-hailing platforms to closer regulatory scrutiny. They come in response to a petition by ride-hailing drivers, who argue that the multinational technology companies behind these platforms deploy algorithmic pricing systems that determine fares in ways that disproportionately favour the platforms to the detriment of those who provide transport services.

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