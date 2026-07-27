Mudavadi in Ethiopia to advance Kenya's agenda at AU meeting

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Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council on July 27, 2026. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This is ahead of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council, where African foreign ministers will chart the continent’s priorities on peace, security, governance, integration and sustainable development.

The meeting is scheduled for July 28–29, 2026, brings together Foreign Ministers from all African Union member states to deliberate on policy issues that will shape the Union’s future direction while preparing recommendations for the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

This year’s session comes at a time when Africa is seeking stronger regional integration, institutional reforms, sustainable financing for the African Union and a more influential voice in global affairs.

Mudavadi’s participation will also serve a strategic diplomatic objective for Kenya, with the country seeking continental backing for two of its distinguished jurists contesting seats in the world’s top judicial institutions.

During ministerial engagements and bilateral consultations, he will campaign for Judge Phoebe Okowa, Kenya’s candidate for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and Justice Njoki Ndung’u, Kenya’s nominee for the International Criminal Court (ICC), both for the 2027–2036 term.

According to a statement from the Prime Cabinet Secretary’s office, Kenya is confident the two candidates possess the expertise and experience required to serve the international community.

“The PCS visit will be to rally continental support for Kenya’s candidates seeking election to two of the world’s highest judicial institutions.

During ministerial engagements and bilateral consultations, he will campaign for Judge Phoebe Okowa, Kenya’s candidate for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the 2027–2036 term, and Justice Njoki Ndung’u, Kenya’s candidate for election to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the same term,” the statement said.

The government says the election of the two judges would strengthen Africa’s representation in the global justice system while reinforcing Kenya’s longstanding contribution to the development of international law and the promotion of the rule of law.

Before the Executive Council convenes, Mudavadi is expected to participate in the Ministerial Committee on African Candidatures within the International System, where Kenya represents Eastern Africa alongside Uganda.

The committee coordinates Africa’s support for qualified candidates seeking election to international organizations and institutions, making it a key platform for Kenya’s diplomatic campaign.

The Executive Council meeting follows the 52nd Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee held in June 2026 and will also prepare the African Union for the 8th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting between the AU, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RMs), slated for October 4 in El Alamein, Egypt.

On the sidelines of the Addis meeting, Mudavadi will hold bilateral discussions with Foreign Ministers and senior government officials from across the continent.

The talks are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic ties, expanding trade and investment, enhancing regional peace and security, mobilizing support for Kenya’s judicial candidates and building consensus around the implementation of the African Union Institutional Reform Agenda, particularly sustainable financing of the continental body.

Reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to the continent, Mudavadi said the discussions in Addis Ababa will help shape Africa’s future while delivering tangible benefits for Kenyans.

“Africa's future is shaped by the decisions we make together. Every engagement at the African Union is an opportunity to strengthen the continent's collective voice, deepen regional cooperation and unlock new opportunities for our people,” he said.

Mudavadi further said Kenya remains committed to advancing African-led solutions and championing a united, prosperous and globally competitive continent.

The outcomes of these discussions will help strengthen trade, investment, regional stability and economic opportunities that directly benefit Kenya and the wider African community.