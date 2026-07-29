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Poisoned chalice: Why deputy presidents struggle to survive

By Ndung’u Gachane | Jul. 29, 2026
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President William Ruto and DP Kithure Kindiki after a cabinet meeting at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

 Despite being President William Ruto’s Principal Assistant, UDA Deputy Party leader and arguably the deputy leader of the Broad-Based government, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is facing a serious challenge to his throne that is being dangled at every coalition discussion.

Coupled with reports that he has been stripped of the lucrative Intergovernmental Coordination docket, which has been handed to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kindiki's future looks bleak.

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Related Topics

DP Kithure Kindiki President William Ruto Deputy President Position Broad Based Goverment
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