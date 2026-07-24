Coffee Revitalisation Programme in North Rift to triple production by 2030

Audio By Vocalize

Coffee Revitalisation Programme in the North Rift region to revive Kenya's coffee sector. [File, Standard]

The Government has intensified efforts to revive Kenya's coffee sector by launching the Coffee Revitalisation Programme in the North Rift region.

The initiative is targeting increased production and expansion into new coffee-growing frontiers.

Speaking during the regional launch for West Pokot, Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties at the Rift Valley Technical Training Institute (RVTTI) in Eldoret yesterday, the Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs Development Wycliffe Oparanya said the initiative follows the national launch by President William Ruto two weeks ago and forms part of a nationwide county rollout.

The minister said the government is planning to increase Kenya's annual coffee production from the current 50,000 metric tonnes to 150,000 metric tonnes by 2029/2030.

Oparanya further stated that the target is critical in restoring the country's position among the world's leading coffee producers.

He noted that Kenya was once Africa's second-largest coffee producer after Ethiopia but has since slipped to fifth place due to poor management of coffee cooperatives and inadequate government support, prompting farmers to abandon the crop.

He maintained the government is serious in addressing the challenges through comprehensive reforms, including amendments to the Cooperative Act currently under mediation in Parliament.

While expressing optimism about the initiative, Oparanya said the revised law would be enacted by September and would provide stronger governance for cooperatives across the country.

To support the revival programme, Oparanya said the government allocated Sh500 million to the coffee sector last year and has increased the allocation to Sh1 billion this financial year to finance sector reforms and farmer support.

“The Coffee Revitalisation Programme adopts a whole-of-government approach, bringing together county commissioners, county governments, Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU), the Coffee Research Institute, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange and other stakeholders to coordinate implementation at the county level,” said Oparanya

He added, “County steering committees have been tasked with profiling coffee farmers, mapping acreage under coffee, identifying suitable varieties, monitoring production and regularly submitting progress reports to the national government.”

The CS emphasised that the information from the counties will enable the country to know where seedlings, machinery and other interventions are required so that support reaches farmers in good time without further delay.

The CS said that key reforms had already been implemented in the coffee sector, including reducing payment periods from more than a month to five days after coffee sales.

The Minister noted that once the new law takes effect, farmers will receive 80 per cent of their earnings directly through the Direct Settlement System (DSS), while 20 per cent will go to their cooperatives.

“Something to note is that the government under the leadership of President William Ruto has already released Sh4 billion to facilitate the waiver of historic coffee cooperative debts and is

seeking an additional Sh2.8 billion through a supplementary budget to complete the exercise,” affirmed Oparanya

He said the government intends to prevent future indebtedness by strengthening access to affordable financing under the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund (CCARF).

“My brothers and sisters, I can assure you that to reduce production costs, the government, through KPCU, will establish strategic coffee milling plants instead of requiring cooperatives to purchase expensive milling equipment, and we are putting Eldoret to host a government-supported coffee mill alongside Kakamega and several centres in the Mt Kenya region in future,” He said

Reading the governor’s speech, CECM Trade, Industrialisation, Tourism, Cooperatives and Enterprise Development Dr Philip Chebunet said Governor Jonathan Bii affirmed his administration's support to coffee farmers in the county.

He urged farmers to take their words seriously, noting that many families have embarked on coffee farming and the county has already distributed over 1.6 million coffee seedlings to farmers in the region.