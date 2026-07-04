Coffee farming taking shape in Laikipia

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Coffee farmers in Laikipia have for the last six months earned Sh10.24 million from a sale of 11,452 kilogrammes through the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE).

The farmers who are mostly from Rumuruti, Ngarua and Marmanet areas in the Laikipia West, said they participated four times in the coffee auction, where 42 per cent of their coffee production achieved grade AA thus fetching better prices.

The reports from the NCE indicate a clear rise in earnings throughout the years.

In the coffee year 2023/2024 , the farmers participated in nine auction sessions earning Sh6.25 million after the sale of 12,370 kilos. In the year 2024/2025, the production declined to 8,441 kilos, registering earnings of Sh5.7 million generated from five auctions.

Laikipia County Finance and Planning Chief Officer Daniel Ngumi said the growth has been occasioned by its consistent campaign to promote coffee farming in the county.

Ngumi said hundreds of youth are engaging in coffee farming thus turning away from the criminal activities and banditry.

“We have a success story in Laikipia as many of the farmers are turning to coffee farming owing to better earnings,” said Ngumi.

According to a coffee value chain expert Henry Kinyua, Laikipia has proved to be in the league of coffee production as it achieved the highest payment, a move which has encouraged farmers to venture in coffee farming.

Kinyua asserts that Laikipia entry into coffee farming is a broader movement of coffee expansion into non-traditional counties across the country, following favourable altitude zones, government support through the provision of subsidised seedlings and fertiliser.

“Laikipia is known for the wildlife conservancies and livestock ranches which are now turning to coffee farms,” said Kinyua.