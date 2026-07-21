Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How Lapfund's mega development is redefining Nairobi but also testing the city's infrastructure

By Macharia Kamau | Jul. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Lapfund Bellevue housing development is transforming South C. [File, Standard]

South C, once a quiet, low-density suburb reserved for the privileged few, has undergone dramatic transformation to emerge as one of Nairobi’s fastest-changing neighbourhoods.

Towering apartment blocks now dominate a skyline that was once defined by maisonettes and detached houses, with local leaders crediting Lapfund’s (Local Authorities Provident Fund’s) Bellevue real estate development as among the key projects driving the estate's rapid change. The 20-storey complex that will have 2,300 housing units is set to transform not just South C’s or Nairobi’s skyline, but also test the limits of public infrastructure.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Lapfund Urban Development Nairobi Real Estate Urbanisation
.

Latest Stories

Who killed them?
Who killed them?
Crime and Justice
By Philip Muasya
31 mins ago
Power of football and World Cup beyond entertainment
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
31 mins ago
Prophetic challenge facing the Kenyan church today
Opinion
By Levis K Mathu
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Lapfund's mega development redefines Nairobi, tests infrastructure
By Macharia Kamau 31 mins ago
How Lapfund's mega development redefines Nairobi, tests infrastructure
How Kenya's green energy revolution is attracting global climate capital
By Zachary Ochieng 31 mins ago
How Kenya's green energy revolution is attracting global climate capital
Who killed them?
By Philip Muasya 31 mins ago
Who killed them?
Ol Kalou and the behavioural economics goldmine
By X.N. Iraki 31 mins ago
Ol Kalou and the behavioural economics goldmine
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved