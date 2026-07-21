How Lapfund's mega development is redefining Nairobi but also testing the city's infrastructure

Lapfund Bellevue housing development is transforming South C. [File, Standard]

South C, once a quiet, low-density suburb reserved for the privileged few, has undergone dramatic transformation to emerge as one of Nairobi’s fastest-changing neighbourhoods.

Towering apartment blocks now dominate a skyline that was once defined by maisonettes and detached houses, with local leaders crediting Lapfund’s (Local Authorities Provident Fund’s) Bellevue real estate development as among the key projects driving the estate's rapid change. The 20-storey complex that will have 2,300 housing units is set to transform not just South C’s or Nairobi’s skyline, but also test the limits of public infrastructure.