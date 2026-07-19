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Kenya's economy creates more millionaires

By Esther Dianah | Jul. 19, 2026
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Knight Frank CEO Mark Dunford giving his presentation during a media briefing on Wealth and Investment Trends in Kenya on July 14,2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Despite prevailing economic pressures, marked by a high cost of living and shrinking household incomes, Kenya’s economy produced more dollar millionaires in 2026.

A new report shows the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in Kenya grew by 20 per cent in 2026, up from 10 per cent growth recorded in 2025.

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Knight Frank Report Kenya Wealth Report Kenya's Economy
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