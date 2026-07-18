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How Treasury diverted Sh30 billion Eurobond money to cover domestic debt

By Macharia Kamau | Jul. 18, 2026
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The National Treasury is under the spotlight for diverting Sh30 billion that had been borrowed through issuance of a Eurobond

The National Treasury is under the spotlight for diverting Sh30 billion that had been borrowed through issuance of a Eurobond last year to cover shortfalls in domestic borrowing.

Early 2025, the government issued a $1.5 billion (Sh193.9 billion) Eurobond and in its disclosures said the money would be used to buyback and restructure another maturing debt.

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Related Topics

National Treasury Auditor General Eurobond Public Debt Management Office
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