Dockers smile to the bank after pay hike in new CBA

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Supporters of ousted Dock Workers General Secretary Simon Sang, led by assistant chairman Mr Gunda Kaneno (centre) [File]

Members of Dock Workers Union (DWU) have a reason to smile after their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) was finally registered with the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The 2024/2027 CBA that was signed between Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) management and DWU on May 29, this year, was registered on July 7, this year after being cleared by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Acting DWU general secretary Mr Sulman Owour confirmed the registration of the CBA that was negotiated on absolute figures and not percentage increase.

“We had a bit of delay with its clearance at the SRC that's why it took a while to get it registered... This time round, the CBA was not negotiated in terms of percentage; parties negotiated on absolute figures,” he stated.

In a circular to union members, Owour noted, "It is with much pleasure, joy and humility that I announce to you officially that our long-awaited CBA 2024/2027 has finally been registered in the Employment and Labour Relations court this morning."

In the KPA 10 category, the lowest paid docker will now earn Sh53,715 while the highest will get Sh83,975.

In the KPA 9, the minimum salary stands at Sh78,635 while the maximum pay is Sh98,375.

Dockers falling under KPA 8 will earn between Sh92,975 and Sh127,130, according to the new CBA.

According to Owour, the CBA increased transport allowance in all grades by a bigger margin with KPA 10 getting Sh15,000, KPA 9 Sh20,000 while KPA 8 will pocket Sh30,000.

“Other allowances, we agreed with the employer that we will factor them in the next CBA 2028/2021 which we will prepare later this year,” said Owour.

The delay in concluding the CBA had caused hue and cry among the more than 5000 dockers even as they head to the elections on August 13, this year, following a court order.

A fortnight ago, the Employment and Labour Relations Court has nullified the controversial April 4, 2026, DWU elections, describing the process as a sham.

The court sitting in Mombasa said the process violated the union’s constitution, democratic principles, and statutory requirements.

In a landmark judgment delivered, Justice Ocharo Kebira, ordered fresh elections to be conducted within 60 days and cancelled the registration of officials who had been declared elected through the disputed process.

“The purported election of 4th April 2026 was a sham, null and void. It is hereby nullified,” the judge declared.

In the disputed election, Owour was declared general secretary, Mr Amin Iloti, national chairman and Ms Kibibi Omery national treasurer.

Until the elections, Mr Owour was acting general secretary after his team ousted long-serving general secretary Mr Simon Sang following a court process.