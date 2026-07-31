Ruto's vision: Out with bottom up, in with the development charter

President William Ruto invited the public to engage in a national conversation about Kenya’s development charter. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has introduced a new vision for the country centred on national development and economic prosperity as the end of vision 2030 nears its horizon.

In his special national address on Thursday, the Head of State invited the public to engage in a national conversation about what he termed as Kenya’s development charter, and which he said would ensure social and economic prosperity far beyond the year 2030.