Dock Workers Union row deepens over Sang's ouster

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Ousted Dock Workers Union of Kenya general secretary Simon Sang. [File, Standard]

A section of the Dock Workers Union of Kenya (DWU), aligned to ousted general-secretary Simon Sang, has expressed disappointment over what it termed a “coup” by a rival faction within the union leadership.

The dispute escalated on Saturday when a faction led by Sang’s former deputy, Selman Owuor, unanimously elected him as the new general secretary.

The union represents more than 3,000 members at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), where the leadership crisis has led to confusion. Sang had wielded influence at the port, where he represented workers for 20 years.

Owuor had been removed from office before being reinstated, alongside four other officials, following a February 26 ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court, and immediately announced that he had replaced Sang on the strength of the court verdict.

The other officials reinstated by the court were Amin Iloti, Kibibi Omeri, Maskat Salim and Mejumaa Chirau.

Following their reinstatement, the group moved to oust Sang and his allies, declaring themselves the legitimate leadership of the union, claiming Sang had been barred by the court from assuming office.

Supporters of ousted Dock Workers General Secretary Simon Sang, led by assistant chairman Mr Gunda Kaneno (centre). [Patrick Beja, Standard]

During the Saturday meeting convened by Owuor, a section of members endorsed his election as general secretary.

In the changes, Iloti was elected national chairperson, Kibibi national treasurer, Maskat vice-treasurer, and Mejumaa chairperson of the gender committee.

Others elected include Bernadette Bahati Musyoki as assistant general secretary, Ruwa Mpate as assistant chairperson, and Granton Patrick and Darlene Ongwena as male and female young workers’ representatives, respectively.

On Monday afternoon, Sang’s camp accused Owuor’s team of attempting to take over the union illegally.

The group said that during a special National Executive Council meeting in February this year, it had been agreed that elections would be held on June 25, 2026.