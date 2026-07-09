Surveyors, universities to harmonise geospatial training to meet Kenya's development needs

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Vihiga County Geospatial Technologies Services Lab Director Washington Olando explains how the geospatial technology services work in Mbale on January 4, 2023. [File, Standard]

Kenya is set to harmonise training in surveying, geomatics and geospatial engineering, following a landmark consultative meeting that resolved to establish a unified professional training framework to meet the country’s evolving development needs.

The framework aims to produce graduates with skills that align with emerging technologies, evolving industry demands and the country's growing digital transformation agenda.

The initiative comes amid rapid advances in geospatial technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), drone mapping, satellite imagery, remote sensing and digital spatial technologies, which are redefining the surveying profession and increasing demand for highly skilled professionals.

The expansion of digital land administration through Ardhisasa, the National Spatial Data Infrastructure, infrastructure development, climate resilience programmes and urban planning has further underscored the need for a modern, coordinated approach to professional education.

The consultative meeting, convened by the Land Surveyors' Board at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies, brought together universities offering surveying, geomatics engineering and geospatial engineering programmes, alongside representatives from the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA), the Council of Governors (CoG), the Director of Surveys, Board Members and the Secretariat to chart the future of geospatial education and professional practice in Kenya.

Land Surveyors' Board Chairman, Maritim Weldon, emphasised that surveying has evolved far beyond traditional land subdivision and now plays a central role in land administration, infrastructure development, environmental conservation, urban planning, natural resource management, disaster risk management and national development.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that graduates entering the profession possess the knowledge, skills and ethical standards required to serve the country effectively," Weldon said.

He noted that closer collaboration between universities, regulators and industry is essential to support students from admission through to professional registration. Weldon said that while the Commission for University Education (CUE) accredits university programmes, the Land Surveyors' Board recognises programmes for professional registration and licensing, regulates professional practice and safeguards public interest.

He highlighted the growing strategic importance of geospatial technologies in driving Kenya's development agenda.

"Surveying is no longer confined to measuring boundaries. Today, geospatial information powers infrastructure development, digital land administration, disaster preparedness, environmental management and climate resilience. Our universities must therefore produce graduates who are innovative, globally competitive and equipped with practical skills to solve real national challenges," Weldon said.

Dr Malachi Odongo from the Technical University of Kenya (TUK), who represented participating universities, welcomed the consultative approach, describing it as a major step towards strengthening professional education.

"Curriculum development cannot happen in isolation. Continuous engagement between academia, regulators and industry ensures that graduates possess competencies that meet professional standards while responding to emerging technologies and the evolving needs of society," Dr Odongo said.

During the meeting, participants deliberated the board's draft policy on recognition and accreditation of surveying, geomatics and geospatial engineering programmes for purposes of professional registration and licensing. Universities submitted recommendations that will be incorporated into the policy before its finalisation.

The meeting also resolved to establish a clear professional progression framework for technicians, technologists and graduate professionals to provide structured career pathways, strengthen registration processes and clearly define professional roles within Kenya's geospatial ecosystem.

In addition, participants agreed on the need to harmonise the naming of Surveying, Geomatics Engineering and Geospatial Engineering programmes across universities to enhance consistency in training, improve graduate mobility and strengthen public confidence in the profession.

To institutionalise collaboration, the meeting proposed the establishment of an Association of Surveying and Geospatial Engineering Chairpersons, bringing together heads of departments from universities offering geospatial programmes.

The association will promote continuous dialogue, curriculum harmonisation, research collaboration and stronger partnerships between academia, industry and regulators. It is expected to submit recommendations on programme harmonisation within three months.

The meeting also recommended a review of the Survey Act to align it with global developments in surveying and geospatial engineering, particularly advancements in AI, GIS, drone technology, remote sensing, satellite imagery and other digital spatial innovations.

Weldon urged universities to embrace continuous innovation and regularly review their curricula to keep pace with technological change.

"The future of surveying lies in innovation, collaboration and continuous learning. By working together, we will produce professionals capable of supporting Kenya's development aspirations while upholding the highest standards of professional excellence," Weldon said.

The land surveyors' board reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with universities, CUE, KNQA, the Council of Governors and other stakeholders to strengthen professional education, improve graduate competence and build public confidence in Kenya's surveying and geospatial profession.