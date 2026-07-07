Ruto targets productivity to cut State wage bill

The government has unveiled sweeping reforms aimed at improving productivity in the public service and reducing its wage bill, with President William Ruto declaring that civil servants will increasingly be rewarded based on results rather than years of service or hours spent in the office.
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