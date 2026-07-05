Battle over billions as CRA reviews Equalisation Fund beneficiaries

Controversy is brewing over the sharing of billions of shillings under the Equalisation Fund as the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) commences a review of the policy that determines the counties and regions that qualify to be classified as marginalised.
Leaders from arid and semi-arid counties want the list of beneficiaries reduced, while those from the other counties insist they also have needs deserving government support with the policy review set to determine the areas eligible to benefit from the Equalisation Fund.
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