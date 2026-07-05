Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Battle over billions as CRA reviews Equalisation Fund beneficiaries

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul. 5, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
CRA Chairperson Mary Chebukati says the review of the policy seeks to improve the framework for sharing the Equalisation Fund. [File, Standard]

Controversy is brewing over the sharing of billions of shillings under the Equalisation Fund as the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) commences a review of the policy that determines the counties and regions that qualify to be classified as marginalised.

Leaders from arid and semi-arid counties want the list of beneficiaries reduced, while those from the other counties insist they also have needs deserving government support with the policy review set to determine the areas eligible to benefit from the Equalisation Fund.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Equalisation Fund Commission on Revenue Allocation Senator Boni Khalwale CRA Chairperson Mary Chebukati
.

Latest Stories

Mbukoni School benefits from smart library to boost digital learning
Mbukoni School benefits from smart library to boost digital learning
Education
By Wilberforce Okwiri
53 mins ago
Saudi Arabia paid RSF commanders to defect, report says
Africa
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Government targets public officers in Sh6.2 B payroll fraud crackdown
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Battle over billions as CRA reviews Equalisation Fund beneficiaries
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Battle over billions as CRA reviews Equalisation Fund beneficiaries
From animals to humans: Why HIV became a pandemic but Ebola didn't
By Eunice Omollo 3 hrs ago
From animals to humans: Why HIV became a pandemic but Ebola didn't
Complicit: How ODM has traded Raila's legacy for Ruto's power
By Harold Odhiambo 7 hrs ago
Complicit: How ODM has traded Raila's legacy for Ruto's power
How Kenyans in diaspora can protect their wealth
By Graham Kajilwa 8 hrs ago
How Kenyans in diaspora can protect their wealth
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved