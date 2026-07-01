Financial freedom begins with one decision: Stop impressing people

Audio By Vocalize

Walk through any town in Kenya and you will notice a familiar trend: new cars, the latest smartphones, designer fashion and lifestyles that suggest prosperity. Yet beneath many of these displays lies a different reality—rising debt, shrinking savings and increasing financial anxiety.

Perhaps the greatest obstacle to financial freedom in Kenya is not low income, but the growing desire to impress people who neither contribute to our income nor secure our future.

Financial freedom begins the day we stop financing appearances and start building wealth. At the heart of this transformation is Financial Intelligence; the ability to earn, manage, grow and protect money to create long-term financial security.

Closely linked to it is Debt Intelligence; the discipline to know when to borrow, how much to borrow, where to borrow and whether debt will create value or simply finance consumption.

Debt, by itself, is neither good nor bad. When used wisely, it finances businesses, education, productive investments and opportunities that generate future income.

When misused, it funds lifestyles, depreciating assets and instant gratification, leaving borrowers trapped in a cycle of repayments with little to show for it.

At Marathon Group, our newly developed causal credit engine is offering a deeper understanding of borrower behaviour than conventional credit scoring models. Beyond assessing repayment history, the platform analyses borrowing patterns, debt stacking, cash-flow behaviour and financial decision-making.

The insights emerging from the platform are revealing. Many borrowers are not struggling because they lack access to credit; they are struggling because they lack Debt Intelligence.

A recurring pattern is the accumulation of multiple loans from different lenders not to finance productive investments, but to refinance existing obligations or sustain lifestyles beyond their financial capacity.

These observations suggest that Kenya's challenge extends beyond access to credit. We are witnessing behavioural patterns that point to a growing culture of debt dependence, where borrowing is increasingly becoming a solution for consumption rather than wealth creation.

If left unchecked, this trend risks undermining household financial resilience and business sustainability. The solution is not restricting access to credit. It is cultivating a financially intelligent society.

Financially intelligent people ask different questions. Instead of asking, "Can I afford this?" they ask, "Will this improve my financial future?" Before taking a loan, they evaluate whether it will generate income, improve productivity or strengthen their financial position. That is Debt Intelligence in practice.

Social pressure has made comparison one of the most expensive financial habits. Many people feel compelled to upgrade their lifestyles every time their income increases, while others borrow simply to maintain appearances.

Yet the individuals we seek to impress are often carrying financial burdens of their own. Kenya needs a cultural shift—from consumerism to wealth creation, from spending to investing, and from borrowing emotionally to borrowing strategically.

We should aspire to own productive assets before accumulating liabilities, build cash flow before chasing status and measure success by financial resilience rather than visible consumption.

Financial freedom is not built overnight. It is the outcome of consistent decisions to save before spending, invest before upgrading and borrow with purpose.

Ultimately, the journey to lasting prosperity does not begin with a higher salary or a larger business. It begins with one simple but life-changing decision: stop impressing people and start investing in your future.

As a nation, our greatest economic transformation will not come from expanding access to credit alone, but from embracing financial and debt Intelligence as essential life skills. Only then will credit become a tool for building wealth instead of sustaining debt.

The writer is a Certified Public Accountant and the Founder of Marathon Debt Recovery Ltd