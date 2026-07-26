Landmines and obstacles in the presidential race

I stretched my hand to greet him. He looked at me, bit his lips, and his eyes widened in horror. He let out a scream, clutched his chest and fell backwards. Before I could internalize what was happening, my aide quickly led me out of the hall.
My supporters and the media were waiting for my victory speech as the newly elected President of the Kenya Karate Federation (KKF).
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