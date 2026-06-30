Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Relief for the shilling as local underwriters take on marine cargo insurance

By Graham Kajilwa and John Maina | Jun. 30, 2026
A cargo ship offloads containers at Lamu Port. [File, Standard]

The directive for local underwriting of marine cargo imported into the country is expected to provide further relief to the shilling, as a section of insurance firms join forces to provide covers of up to Sh4 billion. 

The directive, which takes effect today (July 1), demands that every importer with marine cargo utilise the expertise of local underwriters. This is in line with the Finance Act, 2017 and consequent amendments to the Marine Insurance Act. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Marine Cargo Insurance Shilling Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association Importers
.

Latest Stories

Inside Western Kenya's dangerous and bizarre 'Reggae na Lami' culture
Inside Western Kenya's dangerous and bizarre 'Reggae na Lami' culture
Counties
By Brian Kisanji
4 hrs ago
Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city
National
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Nancy Gitonga
4 hrs ago
Cracks in Linda Mwananchi over opposition alliance ahead of 2027
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Abduction survivors reveal a chilling blueprint of captivity
By Standard Reporter 4 hrs ago
Abduction survivors reveal a chilling blueprint of captivity
Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city
Teachers and civil servants laugh all the way to bank as July pay rise takes effect
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Teachers and civil servants laugh all the way to bank as July pay rise takes effect
Cracks in Linda Mwananchi over opposition alliance ahead of 2027
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
Cracks in Linda Mwananchi over opposition alliance ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved