IMF struck out of Kenya's Sh7 trillion 'Odious debt' case, granted immunity

IMF sought to be removed from the proceedings on grounds that it is protected by international treaties and Kenyan law. [Courtesy]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has secured a major legal victory after a three-judge bench of the High Court struck it out of a landmark petition challenging the legality of Kenya’s Sh7 trillion public debt, ruling that the global lender enjoys immunity from legal proceedings in Kenyan courts.

In a ruling rendered on June 25,2026, the bench comprising Justices Francis Gikonyo, Moses Ado and Roselyne Aburili allowed an application filed by the IMF seeking to be removed from the proceedings on grounds that it is protected by international treaties and Kenyan law.