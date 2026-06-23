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More families feel the pinch as diaspora inflows shrink

By Brian Ngugi | Jun. 23, 2026
Shrinking diaspora remittances put pressure on Kenyan households. [File, Standard]

Hundreds of thousands of Kenyan households that depend on the money sent home from relatives abroad are facing a deepening financial crisis after diaspora remittances fell for a second consecutive month in May.

The dip is attributed to job losses in the Gulf and rising living costs for migrants caught in the ongoing Middle East conflict in countries including the United States. 

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Diaspora Remittances Household Income Cost of Living Inflation
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