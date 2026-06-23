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Why Africa is struggling to grow its capital markets

By Graham Kajilwa | Jun. 23, 2026

NSE Market watch board during ringing of the bell ceremony at Nairobi Securities Exchange, September 4, 2019. [File, Standard]

For the first time on the continent, capital markets executives will be congregating in Nairobi for the inaugural Africa Capital Week this August. 

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