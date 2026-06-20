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Kenya to host global military AI Summit, a first for Africa

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 20, 2026
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Kenya to host global military AI Summit, a first for Africa. [Amb. Thigo, X]

Kenya has secured the rights to host the fourth Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM) Summit.

The two-day summit will be held in Nairobi in April 2027, making Kenya the first African country and the first nation from the Global South to host the meeting.

The announcement was made in Geneva during the UN-linked conference on AI, security and ethics.

The REAIM summit brings together governments, military leaders, technology firms, researchers and policy experts to discuss safeguards around the use of AI in defence systems.

Previous editions of the summit have been hosted in The Hague, Seoul and Spain's A Coruña.

Speaking during the announcement, Ambassador Philip Thigo said the summit would seek to move discussions beyond broad ethical principles and focus on practical actions.

"The 4th REAIM Summit in Nairobi will move beyond abstract conversations and focus on implementation, ensuring countries build practical safeguards and institutional readiness around military AI technologies," said Thigo.

The envoy added that the discussions in Nairobi are expected to focus on boosting regional capabilities, improving institutional preparedness and developing standards that guide how governments engage with private technology providers.

He further described Kenya's selection as more than a diplomatic win, saying it reflected the country's growing influence in shaping conversations at the intersection of technology and governance.

"Hosting the REAIM Summit in Nairobi is a definitive statement on Kenya's rising role as a global leader in tech diplomacy," he said.

The summit is expected to draw senior government officials, defence agencies, technology executives and researchers from across the world.

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