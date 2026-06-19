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Why US has beaten China to clinch Kenya's Sh9.7tr minerals deal

By Brian Ngugi | Jun. 19, 2026
President William Ruto with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. [Courtesy]

America has struck a preliminary minerals deal with Kenya, securing a foothold in one of the world’s largest untapped rare earth deposits worth about $62.4 billion (Sh9.7 trillion). The deal edges out China in a critical race for resources vital to modern technology and national defence. 

The until-now secret agreement, announced by President William Ruto on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, would require strategic minerals, including niobium and rare earths, to be processed domestically, marking a fundamental departure from Africa’s historical role as a supplier of raw materials.  

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