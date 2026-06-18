Mwalimu Sacco taps NCBA to rev up salary processing

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Mwalimu National DT Sacco during the unveiling of a Salo Xpress, a partnership with NCBA Bank aimed at enhancing access to convenient and innovative financial solutions for its members, in Nairobi, on June 18, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Teachers and members of Mwalimu National Deposit Taking (DT) Sacco are set to experience faster salary processing following the launch of "Salo Xpress," a digital payroll management solution powered by NCBA Bank.

The new platform is designed to eliminate the midnight and 3am salary delays that have historically inconvenienced the Sacco's vast network of educators and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) members.

By moving to NCBA Bank Kenya, Mwalimu National Sacco intends to replace cumbersome administrative hurdles with a seamless, digitised process.

The Salo Xpress system addresses a growing institutional demand for transparency, convenience, and real-time visibility throughout the entire payroll cycle. Organisations can now execute transactions instantly while maintaining stringent control over the process, ensuring timely payments to their workforce.

Key operational benefits include real-time tracking of posting status, automated reconciliation reports, and drastically reduced turnaround times.

Speaking during the unveiling of the system, Mwalimu Sacco Chief Executive Kenneth Odhiambo said the solution represents a fundamental shift in how educational and institutional payrolls are administered.

“Salo Xpress demonstrates the sacco's commitment to innovation and delivering practical solutions that respond to the evolving needs of organisations,” said Odhiambo, noting that institutions are actively seeking greater speed, accuracy, and administrative visibility.

“By streamlining payroll processes, we are enabling organisations to save time, reduce operational bottlenecks, and access real-time information for better decision-making.”

The technology transforms the salary posting timeline, allowing members to access their funds at the earliest possible convenience rather than waiting through the middle-of-the-night processing cycles of the past.

The deal underscores Sacco's broader strategy of leveraging digital partnerships to deliver value and improve the financial user experience. NCBA Bank’s Director of Corporate and Investment Banking Advisory Sankul Mandavia, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Saccos through innovative banking solutions.

“The solution relieves manual interaction, improves turnaround times and gives the sacco greater visibility and control over the payroll process, while to the paymasters it gives them a simpler and more efficient process, quicker access to salaries by members, and that is what technology should do,” he said.

Beyond payroll management, Mandavia said that NCBA continues to provide tailored sacco solutions that support operational efficiency, liquidity management, digital transformation, and sustainable growth within the cooperative sector and is proud to collaborate on a solution that delivers greater convenience and value to organisations across Kenya.

Mwalimu National Sacco Chairman Joel Gachari said that members should expect to get their salaries by 5pm, after TSC prepares and releases the national payroll to the Sacco’s Front Office Savings Activity accounts.

“The new product reaffirms our commitment to the growing needs of members, partners and institutions and responding with solutions that make operations more efficient, seamless and more impactful,” said Gachari.