The quiet revolution reshaping Africa's venture capital ecosystem

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Hiruy Amanuel, Managing Director, Gullit VC. [Courtesy]

Something is changing inside African venture capital, but it is not the kind of change that announces itself loudly.

There are no defining moments or dramatic turning points that clearly mark the transition. Instead, it is unfolding gradually through changing investor behaviour, shifting founder expectations, and a growing emphasis on discipline across the ecosystem. It is quiet, but it is real.

For years, Africa’s venture capital playbook was authored abroad. It was driven by a compelling narrative: a young and rapidly growing population, underserved markets, accelerating technology adoption, and the promise of outsized returns. That narrative attracted global attention and helped unlock unprecedented levels of funding across the continent.

Large funding rounds dominated headlines, valuations rocketed, and venture capital became synonymous with rapid growth. The model was straightforward: investors injected capital in exchange for equity, founders pursued aggressive expansion, and success was often measured by how quickly a startup could scale.

Over the past seven years, African startups have attracted more than $20 billion in venture capital funding cumulatively, even as global markets moved through cycles of expansion and correction. Yet despite this inflow of capital, outcomes have remained uneven. Some companies scaled successfully and created meaningful value. Many others struggled to translate funding into durable businesses capable of weathering changing market conditions.

After 2021, when global venture capital markets tightened, Africa felt the impact. According to the African Private Capital Association (AVCA), venture capital activity on the continent declined in 2024, mirroring broader global investment caution.

Yet, amid this slowdown, a notable development emerged: African investors became the single largest group of active venture capital participants on the continent for the first time, accounting for 31 percent of all active investors. This represented a significant increase from just 19 percent a decade earlier.

The milestone is more than a statistic. It signals the gradual emergence of a more self-sustaining ecosystem. The market is no longer defined primarily by access to capital. It is becoming a market defined by how capital behaves.

The decline in global funding reshaped the landscape, resulting in a structural shift where Africa’s innovation ecosystem began growing more resilient, sustainable, and locally anchored.

Nowhere is this shift more visible than in East Africa’s startup ecosystem, particularly in Kenya, which has evolved into one of the continent’s most structurally mature venture ecosystems.

Kenya was Africa’s leading destination for venture capital in 2025, attracting approximately $984 million in startup funding and accounting for nearly a third of all capital raised across the continent. Yet the significance of that figure extends beyond funding volume. It reflects the growing institutional maturity of an ecosystem increasingly shaped by governance, operational discipline, and long-term value creation.

The old model was heavily dependent on international capital. African founders often relied on investors who, although their capital is critical, were geographically and sometimes operationally distant from the realities of building businesses on the continent. This model prioritized growth, and startups were encouraged to expand rapidly in pursuit of market dominance, while profitability became secondary.

Alongside the rise of local investors has been the growth of alternative financing models. The era of equity-only funding is giving way to a more diverse funding landscape that includes venture debt, revenue-based financing, and hybrid debt-equity structures.

According to Intelpoint, debt financing accounted for 25.2 percent of startup funding in Africa in 2024. By 2025, debt represented approximately 41 percent of total startup capital raised, highlighting its growing role as a mainstream financing instrument rather than a niche alternative.

The previous funding cycle often rewarded growth at all costs. The emerging model places greater emphasis on unit economics, operational discipline, and long-term sustainability.

Founders are increasingly expected to demonstrate operational clarity much earlier in their journey. Investors want to see efficient growth, stronger retention metrics, disciplined cost management, and a realistic path to long-term sustainability.

At the same time, African capital is arriving with a deeper understanding of local market realities. Investors who live and operate on the continent often possess firsthand knowledge of customer behavior, regulatory environments, and sector-specific opportunities. They understand that building a successful company in Nairobi, Lagos, or Addis Ababa may require different timelines and strategies than those applied in mature markets.

This is where the growing participation of local high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, development finance institutions, and African venture funds becomes particularly important. Rather than viewing Africa through a portfolio diversification angle, these investors see Africa as their primary investment.

The benefits for the founder are substantial. Local investors can often provide more patient capital, stronger market context, and closer operational support. They are also more likely to appreciate the realities of navigating fragmented markets, infrastructure gaps, and longer customer adoption cycles.

However, every structural shift comes with tradeoffs.

A venture capital ecosystem driven primarily by local capital may become more conservative. Local investors are often managing capital pools that have fewer opportunities to absorb significant losses compared to some global venture funds. This can result in greater risk aversion and preference for sectors with proven business models and clearer revenue pathways.

As a result, highly experimental technologies or businesses requiring extended development periods may find it more challenging to secure funding. Startups operating in areas such as deep technology, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and frontier innovation may continue to require significant international capital to scale effectively.

Another challenge is capital recycling. Mature venture ecosystems depend on successful exits to generate returns and replenish investment pools. Across much of Africa, exit pathways remain limited, with relatively few initial public offerings and a still-developing mergers and acquisitions market. Without a stronger exit mechanism, sustaining the growth of local capital pools will remain an ongoing challenge.

Yet, despite these challenges, the overall trajectory is becoming increasingly evident.

Africa’s venture capital ecosystem is becoming more diversified, more locally driven, and more focused on sustainability. The future is unlikely to be defined by a single funding model. Instead, founders will increasingly access a blend of equity, debt, and revenue-based financing tailored to their stage of growth and operational needs.

The role of investors is also evolving. Alongside capital injection, investors will be expected to provide strategic guidance, governance support, operational expertise, and market access. Funding will become more embedded in the growth journey of startups rather than functioning as a standalone financial transaction.

A fintech business operating in Kenya faces different challenges from a logistics platform expanding across East African markets or a health technology company navigating regulatory complexity across multiple jurisdictions. Yet traditional venture financing often treated these businesses through a similar lens.

At Gullit VC, we are living through this transformation firsthand. We understand that Capital is no longer simply a tool for identifying opportunity. It is a framework for helping founders navigate complexity, build resilient businesses, and create long-term value.

As investors better understand how funding models, governance, and operational support shape business success, Africa’s venture ecosystem is evolving in ways that matter more than the record-breaking funding rounds that once dominated the headlines.

The broader implication is clear. African venture capital is becoming less about participation in a growth story and more about responsibility in shaping what that growth becomes.

The shift is quiet. But it is already underway. And over time, it will define the next chapter of venture capital across the continent.

- Hiruy Amanuel is Managing Director at Gullit VC