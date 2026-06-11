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Family Bank gets regulatory nod to list on NSE

By Esther Dianah | Jun. 11, 2026
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Family Bank’s decision to list by introduction is underpinned by its strong capital position. [File, Standard] 

Family Bank has received formal approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) by way of introduction on June 23, 2026.

The lead transaction advisors are Standard Investment Bank, with PricewaterhouseCoopers as the reporting accountants and Mboya Wangong’u & Waiyaki Advocates as the legal advisors.

Listing by introduction will allow current shareholders to trade their shares on the NSE and broaden investor participation to trade the bank’s shares. It will also enable the market to establish a fair and transparent price for the bank’s shares.

“Our vision to positively transform people’s lives in Africa has remained unchanged, and this listing will accelerate the realisation of that vision. In line with this ambition, and in our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and improving liquidity, the decision for the bank to list follows years of strategic preparation to ensure we list from a position of strength,” said the bank's Managing Director Nancy Njau.

The bank’s decision to list by introduction is underpinned by its strong capital position, as it remains well capitalised and does not seek to raise additional capital.

In 2025, Family Bank conducted a private placement offer, which successfully raised Sh8 billion against an initial target of Sh6.09 billion, representing a 131 per cent achievement.

“Through the capital raising initiatives, we have strengthened our balance sheet and remain confident in our strategy, our capital position, and our ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value. The bank is well-positioned for growth as per our 2025–2029 strategic plan anchored on being the preferred bank for biashara,” added Ms Nancy.

Following a 55.4 per cent growth in profitability in 2025, Family Bank sustained its growth trajectory in Q1 2026, delivering a 52.6 per cent increase in profit after tax to Sh1.6 billion, up from Sh1 billion, driven by sustained growth in interest-earning assets and diversified income streams, supported by a strong balance sheet. 

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Related Topics

Family Bank Capital Markets Authority Nairobi Securities Exchange Family Bank MD Nancy Njau
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